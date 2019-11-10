Ashley Graham Cuts Loose With Twerk-Filled Baby Shower

Supermodel Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin celebrated the upcoming birth of their first child on Friday night at an exciting baby shower. The event was a unique party for Graham, her friends and family, with one video showing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model twerking! Just hours before her baby shower, Graham revealed she and Ervin are expecting a boy.

Graham and Ervin’s guests were treated to manicures, piercings and tattoos, along with more traditional pastel balloons and cupcakes, reports E! News. The 32-year-old Graham wore a custom red Victor Glemaud fall/winter 2019 dress that showed off her baby bump.

“Thank you so much,” Graham told the partying guests. “This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!”

Graham’s mother Linda and Ervin’s mother Katie were there, as were many of their friends, like journalist Derek Blasberg and fasion stylist Cary Tauben. It was Tauben who shared a hilarious video on his Instagram Story, showing Graham twerking.

“Celebrating this hot momma to be,” Tauben wrote on Instgram, alongside a photo with Graham.

Author Latham Thomas also shared videos of Ervin and Graham’s speeches on Instgram.

“This shower was so [fire],” Thomas wrote. “[DJ Kiss Taylor-Semple] was on the 1s and 2s, you could get tattoos, ear piercings and decorate baby onesies that are being donated to families in need. I was too chicken to get a tat or another ear piercing. [Frida Mom] made a custom labor and delivery kit for Ashley – so adorable!!!!”

Graham and Ervin married in 2010 and announced in August they are expecting their first child together on their wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” Ervin wrote on his own post celebrating the news. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Earlier this week, Graham revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is expecting a baby boy.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Graham has been chronicling every step of the way on her Instagram page. She openly discussed the changes her body has experienced, even posting a video in October showing off her stretch marks.

“Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday,” Graham wrote at the time. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images