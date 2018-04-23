Ashley Graham Comes for Body Shamer on Instagram

Trolls who come after Ashley Graham better be prepared for a response because the model does not put up with them.

On Thursday, Graham called out an Instagram page for not considering her to be a “real model” like Alessandra Ambrosio or Miranda Kerr. The page posted images comparing Graham to the other models with captions like “real model vs. fat model” and “fat vs. fit.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Graham found out about the page, and had a response deserving of a standing ovation.

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” Graham said in an Instagram Story video, reports Sports Illustrated. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not.”

The 30-year-old said women should fight for their goals, no matter what anyone else has to say.

“So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you,” she told her 6.6 million followers.

This is hardly the first time Graham has clapped back at haters. She has spent much of her career promoting body positivity and embracing who you are.

In February, she teamed up with Swimsuits For All and her mom, Linda Graham for a new collection and campaign promoting swimsuits for women of all sizes and ages.

“My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence,” Graham said in a statement. “She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured. I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she’s hot and looks incredible in the suits!”

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Graham said she did not like the term “plus-size model.” She prefers to describe herself as a “curvy” model.

“It’s like, ‘Plus what?’” Graham said in 2017. “That’s something I’ve always been told: ‘You’re not good enough because you’re plus-size.”

One day, she hopes she will no longer be asked about her body.

“This is the thing: I know I’m paving the way for the next generation of girls, and they’re not going to have to do this,” she told New York Magazine. “That’s what I hope. I’ll take the brunt work and just handle it, and then you guys can just sail right on through.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Ashley Graham