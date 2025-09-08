Ashlee Simpson Steps Out at VMAs With Husband Amid Career Resurgence

Ashlee Simpson wowed fans as she and her husband Evan Ross stepped out for the VMAs on Sept. 7.

The Pieces of Me singer walked the red carpet in a stunning all-black ensemble, including a form-fitting lace-up leather tank top paired with a floor-length black skirt with a slit up to her thigh. She also donned rockstar hair styled in long, loose crimps.

Ashlee Simpson Ross attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at the UBS Arena in New York. Picture date: Sunday September 7, 2025. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ashlee Simpson Makes a Long-Awaited Return to Music

The 40-year-old stepped out of the spotlight to focus on her three children: daughter Jagger, 10, and son Ziggy, 4, whom she shares with Ross, and son Bronx, 16, whom she shares with her ex, Pete Wentz.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Now that her kids are older, Simpson is taking the stage at the Venetian Resort’s Voltaire nightclub in Las Vegas for her I Am Me residency, named after her second album, which she dropped in 2005.

“I haven’t played a full set in like 20 years,” she told PEOPLE. “So I’m so excited. This just felt like the right opportunity to dive back into it and relive this old music.”

Ashlee Simpson’s show runs through Sept. 27.