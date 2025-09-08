Ashlee Simpson Steps Out at VMAs With Husband Amid Career Resurgence

Ashlee Simpson wowed fans as she and her husband Evan Ross stepped out for the VMAs on Sept. 7.
The Pieces of Me singer walked the red carpet in a stunning all-black ensemble, including a form-fitting lace-up leather tank top paired with a floor-length black skirt with a slit up to her thigh. She also donned rockstar hair styled in long, loose crimps.
Ashlee Simpson Makes a Long-Awaited Return to Music
The 40-year-old stepped out of the spotlight to focus on her three children: daughter Jagger, 10, and son Ziggy, 4, whom she shares with Ross, and son Bronx, 16, whom she shares with her ex, Pete Wentz.
Now that her kids are older, Simpson is taking the stage at the Venetian Resort’s Voltaire nightclub in Las Vegas for her I Am Me residency, named after her second album, which she dropped in 2005.
“I haven’t played a full set in like 20 years,” she told PEOPLE. “So I’m so excited. This just felt like the right opportunity to dive back into it and relive this old music.”
Ashlee Simpson’s show runs through Sept. 27.