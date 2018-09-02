Ashlee Simpson Shares Update on Father Joe Simpson’s Battle With Cancer

Ashlee and Jessica Simpson‘s father Joe Simpson is recovering after battling prostate cancer, one of his daughters revealed.

Simpson, who is set to make her return to reality television in the fall, gave the good news to her fans in a recent interview.

“It’s such a blessing,” the “Pieces of Me” singer told E! News of her dad’s recovery in a new interview. “He’s doing good now and feeling good. I’m so happy he’s healthy now.”

Back in September 2016, the talent manager and photographer began treatment after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Now that Joe is on the mend, Simpson’s husband Evan Ross told the outlet that the ilness took a toll on the entire family.

“It was a really scary experience for Ashlee, for their whole family,” Ross added. “So for me I was just trying to make sure I was there and paying attention to how everyone was feeling.”

The outlet reports that Ross might relate to his wife’s fears as he lost a parent at a young age. His father, Arne Næss Jr. died in 2004 after a climbing accident in South Africa.

“My loss came so abrupt, it wasn’t something we were expecting at all,” the actor expressed on losing his father at 15.

Simpson and Ross are now closer than they have ever been, as they continue to work on music together amid the premiere of their new reality series, Ashlee and Evan.

“We wanted to create something that was really, truly authentic to who we were,” Ross told the outlet. “And so that people could really kind of get an understanding for the first time of where all of this is coming from and where the inspiration’s coming from.”

“It all comes from love,” the Melrose Place alum concluded. “I feel like we really have a good understanding of each other and we’re learning how to work with each other too.”

The first trailer for the series, which came out in July, Simpson addressed the fact she had been on reality TV before.

“You’ve never done this before. If you make a mistake, you can never f—ing take that back,” she told her husband.

Ross is the son of singer Diana Ross. He and Simpson got married in 2014, and welcomed their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross in 2015. Simpson also has a son from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy front man Pete Wentz. Bronx Mowgli Wentz is now 9 years old, and will presumably have a role in the new show as well.

Ashlee and Evan premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 on E!