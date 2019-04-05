Ashlee Simpson Gushes Over Jessica Simpson’s Newborn Baby Birdie

Ashlee Simpson can’t get enough of her newborn niece! The singer couldn’t stop gushing over her sister Jessica Simpson‘s new daughter, Birdie Johnson.

“Little Birdie’s adorable and amazing,” Ashlee, 34, told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “She’s doing great. … She’s the cutest.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed Birdie on March 19. They’re also parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, and 5-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson.

Not only do Ashlee and husband Evan Ross’ kids (Bronx, 10, and Jagger, 3) “love” their infant cousin, but Ashlee said that Jessica’s kids are just as infatuated with Birdie.

“Best brother and sister for sure,” the “Pieces of Me” singer said.

Ashlee said that she and Ross visited Jessica, 38, immediately after she gave birth, and praised her older sister for being a trooper through her difficult pregnancy, which Jessica was outspoken about.

“I’m so proud of her because I think pregnancy is not easy and it’s different for every woman,” she said. “And I think it’s really beautiful to speak out about what you’re going through with each pregnancy. … I respect it. We all need to hear that. It’s not like you get a cute bump and you’re done for her.”

Jessica shared pregnancy updates with her social media followers throughout the entire ordeal, documenting everything from her swollen feet to her multiple bronchitis hospitalizations to extreme acid reflux and sciatica pain.

“The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties,” she captioned a February Instagram photo of Maxwell and Ace sharing a hug.

The singer and fashion designer has continued to share updates with her fans even after Birdie’s arrival, including a breastfeeding “success” earlier this week.

She proudly shared a photo fo a full five-ounce bottle of breast milk, which many mothers dub “liquid gold.”

“This is what success feels like,” she captioned the shot, ending with a cow emoji.

“Dang girl! Get itttt,” Hilary Duff, who welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair in October with boyfriend Matthew Koma, cheered Simpson on.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is currently pregnant with her third child, also gushed over the success, writing, “The best!”

It hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies since welcoming the newest member of the family, however. She wrote that undergoing a C-section was “no joke!”

“I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister,” Simpson wrote in an update to her fans earlier this week. “I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”