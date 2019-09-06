ASAP Rocky’s Swedish Lawyer ‘Shot in the Head and Chest’ While Leaving Apartment

The Swedish lawyer who represented rapper A$AP Rocky in his assault case was shot Friday morning, TMZ reports. Henrik Olsson Lilja was reportedly leaving his apartment building in downtown Stockholm when a gunman shot him in the head and chest. Olsson Lilja’s physical condition is unclear.

The shooter reportedly jumped into a nearby waiting SUV and sped away. Olsson Lilja was still inside the apartment building when he was shot. Witnesses said they saw a person wrestle the lawyer in a stairwell before he was shot. He reportedly contacted police from a neighbor’s phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police are reportedly treating the shooting as an isolated incident and said that “several people” have been arrested for questioning.

The Swedish newspaper Expressen reports that a female former high-ranking lawyer has been arrested.

“One person has been arrested as a suspect for the attempted murder,” a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told the outlet. The arrested suspect had previously been banned from contacting Olsson Lilja, according to Expressen.

While a woman has been arrested, the shooter was identified as a man.

“The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress,” the Swedish Police Authority wrote on its website.

The newspaper reported that the lawyer was able to alert the police himself and provide important clues. Emergency services responded at 8:59 a.m. local time and transported him to a hospital. A spokeswoman for the Swedish bar Association confirmed to Forbes that Olsson Lilja was the victim of the shooting.

Olsson Lilja first represented A$AP when he was initially taken into custody after assaulting a 19-year-old man who was harassing him and his team on the street in June. He did not represent the rapper during trial, as he was replaced before it began.

It’s unclear if Olsson Lilja’s line of work had to do with the shooting.

ASAP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was found guilty of assault last month after spending weeks in jail. Despite his guilty verdict, his remaining jail sentence was suspended, meaning he didn’t have to spend any more time behind bars. He was also ordered to pay damages to the victim.

Prosecutors had asked the court to convict ASAP, 30, and sentence him and his co-defendants to at least six months in jail. The co-defendants also received conditional sentences.

Earlier in August, a Swedish judge ordered ASAP be released from custody pending the verdict of the assault trial. He was allowed to leave the country and over the weekend told fans at a concert in Anaheim, California that the experience was “scary” and “humbling.”