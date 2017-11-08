Stars Who Are Raising Funds for Vegas Attack Victims

On Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

As a result, medical bills and other expenses for the victims are skyrocketing, with families facing mounting fees for care includingmedical care, loss of work, physical therapy, police work, employer costs and quality of life. To help alleviate these costs, several celebrities have donated money and are urging fans to contribute to the cause as well in an effort to support the victims and their recovery.

Maren Morris

The country singer released her song “Dear Hate,” which features Vince Gill, and shared that all the proceeds from the song’s sale will go to the Music City Cares Fund.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for.”

Celine Dion

During Dion’s Oct. 3 performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, her first following the attack, the star announced that she, along with show partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, would be donating the proceeds from the show to the victims and their families.

“On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering,” Dion told the crowd. “But tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.”

“They are going to need a lot of love. A ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid,” she continued. “So I want you to know that all the proceeds for tonight’s show are being donated to the victims’ families on your behalf.”

Florida Georgia Line

The country duo, comprised of members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, shared on Instagram that they were donating $10,000 to a GoFundMe page set up by set up by the Clark County Commission Chair to aid the victims.

“We are grateful to be able to make a donation,” the group wrote. “Calling on the rest of you to donate what you can, any amount, it doesn’t matter. Every little bit helps. Let’s give the hurt families one less thing to worry about in this time of distress.”

The duo also challenged friends Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, the Backstreet Boys, Jason Derulo and Bebe Rexha to donate as well.



The cast of ‘Mean Girls’

On Oct. 3, which the movie’s fans know as “Mean Girls Day,” cast members Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett reunited in a video to raise funds for the victims.

The clip urged fans to donate to a GoFundMe page titled “Mean Girls for Las Vegas.”

“This year, though, we’re doing things a little differently,” the cast says in the clip. “We want to turn the attention to those who need it. After Sunday’s tragic events in Las Vegas, let’s give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we’re asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help.”

The GoFundMe page also features a new video with cast members Lindsay Lohan, Rajiv Surendra and Lizzy Caplan also asking fans to contribute.

