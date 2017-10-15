Artie Lange Reportedly Hospitalized

Comedian Artie Lange has reportedly been hospitalized.

Radar reports that fans were greeted by a sign saying the former Howard Stern Show sideman had a “medical emergency” and had to cancel.

The outlet’s source said he had a blood sugar problem that required “emergency hospitalization.”

“Artie got ill before he was to board a private jet in Hoboken, New Jersey, to travel to his gig,” the source said.

The Crashing star was set to perform standup at the Goodyear Theater in Akron, Ohio on Saturday night. His social media accounts have promoted some other shows since his reported hospitalization, but they appear to have been automated.

Fans took to Twitter to reach out to the comic with hopes that he made it through the ordeal all right. He has had past drug issues, so fans hoped that didn’t play into his condition.

“I’m shakin here Artie,” wrote one fan. “Not religious, but I’m praying for you man. Hang in there brother.”

See some of the fans’ messages below.

