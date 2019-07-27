Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Old School ‘Terminator 2’ Transformation Photo With Daughter, and Fans Are Gushing

Arnold Schwarzenegger marked daughter Christina Schwarzenegger’s 28th birthday on Tuesday with a very cool photo of himself holding her as a toddler on the set of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. He shared the photo on Instagram, right alongside a more recent photo of the father-daughter duo. Hundreds of fans praised Schwarzenegger for sharing the photo.

“Schpatzl, you have the biggest heart and the sharpest mind. Happy birthday!” Schwarzenegger, 71, wrote. “When I think about the best moments of my life, you sleeping on my chest beats every movie premiere, every fundraiser, every contest. I’m so proud of you and I love you.”

“Love you pappa,” Christina wrote in the comments, along with five heart emojis.

Fans were also gushing about the photo and the caption Schwarzenegger shared.

“You are the best!! And you are absolutely right, nothing in the world comes close to the joy and magic our children bring us,” one fan wrote.

“Real men love their daughters more than life itself. Good to see Arnold already knows this. He’s the Man!” another wrote.

“Felt. Daddy daughter relationship is inseparable,” another wrote.

“I feel the same with my daughter … the relationship between a girl and her father is very strong, it’s a very strong feeling,” another typed.

Christina is one of Schwarzenegger’s four children with ex-wife Maria Shriver. The two are also parents to Katherine, Patrick and Christopher. Schwarzenegger is also father to Joseph Baena.

While older sister Katherine has been making headlines after marrying Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, Christina is making her own waves. Last month, Variety reported she bought a “starter home” in Los Angeles for $2.8 million. The home, built in 2013, has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and covers 3,200 square feet.

Christina has also worked in the entertainment industry. She produced Netflix’s Take Your Pills, a documentary about Adderall addiction. Christina was addicted to the drug herself after she started dating it in high school.

“I was diagnosed I think when I was around five with ADD, as a majority of kids probably are,” she told Fox News in March 2018. “And then I started taking it in high school, ninth grade, for about a few months, and then I stopped taking it. Just because I didn’t like the side effects.”

Christina said she became dependent on Adderall in her junior and senior year in college. She said she no longer takes it though.

“You get a high from it. But in a completely different arena, it’s very helpful obviously for people to have ADD, who struggle with their attention span,” Christina explained. “It’s a very helpful drug for those types of people. And I think if they find it helpful if they’re able to take it on an as-needed basis or the way it was prescribed by your doctor without abusing, I think that’s totally fine.”

Christina is a Georgetown graduate. She is an assistant editor at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop.

The latest Terminator film, Terminator: Dark Fate, opens on Nov. 1.

