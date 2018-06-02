Arnold Schwarzenegger Spotted Looking Healthy 2 Months After Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to his old self, just two months after undergoing heart surgery.

On Friday, the former California governor posted a video of himself working out in the gym, writing, “Second workout of the day! The surgery comeback is all about reps, reps, reps.”

He also added the hashtag “There is no magic pill.”

Second workout of the day! The surgery comeback is all about reps, reps, reps. #thereisnomagicpill pic.twitter.com/lBBJJ7rI98 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 1, 2018

“This is my second workout of the day. First workout was at Gold’s Gym, the second one was here at my home gym,” Schwarzenegger said at the end of the video. “But for the comeback, it’s all about reps, reps, reps. There is no magic pill.”

The camera then zoomed in to his custom hat with the new catchphrase printed on it.

TMZ also posted a photo of Schwarzenegger leaving his Santa Monica office and looking well.

On Wednesday, Schwarzenegger posted another video from the gym, telling fans the comeback is “fantastic.”

The comeback continues. Training every day, doing my reps, reps, reps. Your support has really pumped me up, so I remain grateful to each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/6PVNKAIGpw — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 30, 2018

After that, the 70-year-old Schwarzenegger went on a Twitter storm to defend California’s economy from recent statements made by President Donald Trump.

“We in California have doubled the growth rate that you have produced so far. We are the fifth largest economy in the world. We have added more than 2.5 million jobs since 2010, leading the nation. Investments in our state are booming,” the Terminator star said. “At the same time jobs and our economy boom, we have instituted the most stringent environmental protections. We prove it’s not just possible to grow without schmutzing our air and our streams – it’s the better path.”

At the same time jobs and our economy boom, we have instituted the most stringent environmental protections. We prove it’s not just possible to grow without schmutzing our air and our streams – it’s the better path. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 31, 2018

Schwarzenegger also delivered a burn after a report that Trump officials are considering an order to grid operators to buy electricity from coal and nuclear power plants.

“I eagerly await the administration’s regulations protecting pagers, fax machines, and Blockbuster,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

I eagerly await the administration’s regulations protecting pagers, fax machines, and Blockbuster. https://t.co/ykLJHT4OvK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 1, 2018

After it was reported that the EPA is targeting California’s mileage authority, Schwarzenegger wrote, “If Republicans won’t stand up for California’s right to clean our air, and they won’t stand up against regulations protecting coal, they should leave the party to those of us who believe in the free market & states’ rights and create a new Pollution Party.”

If Republicans won’t stand up for California’s right to clean our air, and they won’t stand up against regulations protecting coal, they should leave the party to those of us who believe in the free market & states’ rights and create a new Pollution Party. https://t.co/A0fb3HZtyX — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 1, 2018

Schwarzenegger’s flurry of activity on Twitter and in the gym is a great sign for fans after his open-heart surgery in March. The actor needed a catheter valve installed in 1997 finally replaced, but there were some complications during the procedure. He was finally released from the hospital on April 6.

“Yesterday, Gov. Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997,” Scwarzenegger’s spokesperson wrote in March. “That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement.”

