Arnold Schwarzenegger Fans Have NSFW Response to His Dolly Parton Meme Challenge

Arnold Schwarzenegger took part in the Dolly Parton meme challenge on Friday, joining the ever-growing list of celebrities making fun of how people present themselves differently on social media networks. The Terminator star’s fans have plenty of hilarious responses to his collage, including some NSFW comments. The meme gained traction this week after Parton’s social media team shared her collage earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Jan 24, 2020 at 10:53am PST

Schwarzenegger’s collage shows him using a portrait from his days as California’s governor for LinkedIn, a photo from Kindergarten Cop for Facebook and a picture with his pets for Instagram. The last photo is an old black and white photo from Schwarzenegger’s body-building days, showing him wearing just underwear, which he would use for Tinder.

“Where [Parton] leads, I follow,” Schwarzenegger wrote in his caption.

Schwarzenegger’s photo earned comments from fans and his famous friends, including his Jingle All The Way co-star Jim Belushi.

“The many side of the legend Arnold,” Belushi wrote. “That tinder picture is ruthless.”

“I would for sure swipe right,” Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s son from his relationship with Mildred Patricia Baena, wrote.

“This wins the Internet today Arnold,” trainer Jay Alderton added.

“You’d totally hustle that Tinder vibe,” one fan chimed in.

“Still amazes me how much body builders looked like Greek gods back in the day,” another wrote.

“Best one I’ve seen,” one fan wrote, while another agreed, “Seriously the best one I’ve seen so far.”

While Schwarzenegger is ending the week by joining a meme, the actor joined Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara on Saturday to watch the Arnold Strongman USA competition, reports PEOPLE. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Monica Firefighters Relief Fund, CalFire Benevolent Foundation and the Ventura County Widows and Orphans Fund.

This year’s contest included a tear-jerking moment when firefighter Eric Stevens and his wife, Amanda Stevens, received a $10,000 donation funded by the three charities. In August 2019, a month after their wedding, the former St. Louis Rams player was diagnosed with ALS.

Schwarzenegger and Maganiello then announced they were matching the donation, so the couple raised $30,000 in one day.

“We are so incredibly thankful for the amazing support today! It’s important for us to raise awareness and educate people as there are many families like us suffering due to this disease,” the Stevens wrote on their Team Stevens Nation Instagram page. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

