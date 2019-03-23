Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts President Trump in Wake of John McCain Attacks

Arnold Schwarzenegger is standing up for his late ally Sen. John McCain, who has been the subject of several of President Donald Trump’s recent rants.

The former California governor, who famously campaigned for McCain during his ’08 presidential run, told The Atlantic that Trump’s recent words about him are unacceptable, especially after McCain’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was just an unbelievable person. So an attack on him is absolutely unacceptable if he’s alive or dead — but even twice as unacceptable since he passed away a few months ago,” Schwarzenegger said. “It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to do that. I just think it’s a shame that the president lets himself down to that kind of level. We will be lucky if everyone in Washington followed McCain’s example, because he represented courage.”

The Terminator actor then took a short at Trump’s appearance, adding, “I know he must be working out every day, because he’s so unbelievably in shape.”

Trump has not reacted to Schwarzenegger’s insults as of press time.

Trump’s recent string of insults towards McCain began when he tweeted about various “stains” on the late senator’s legacy.

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!” Trump tweeted.

The POTUS later turned heads when he told supporters in Ohio that he deserved praise for whatever arrangements he helped make for the funeral.

“I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted — which, as president, I had to approve,” Trump said. “I don’t care about this. … I didn’t get a thank you.”

The comments have earned widespread condemnation including from McCain’s daughter, The View co-host Meghan McCain.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, I know it, and all of you know it, he will never be a great man,” she said. “My father was his kryptonite in life and he was kryptonite in death.”

Photo Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images