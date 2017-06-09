Ariel Winter Reveals ‘Sexual’ Snapchats

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden geared up for another date night and let fans see their wardrobe process in action.

Winter posted several selfie videos of the two getting ready for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night, as spotted by the Daily Mail. In line with her other revealing shots, Ariel first shows herself in a T shirt and a pair of Meaden’s boxers before turning the attention to her beau.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She films a shot of him putting on an all black suit and jokingly narrates her thoughts on her boyfriend’s sharp look.

“Oh my god, looking so sexual. Looking so sexual” she says. “Put those pants on.”

She then jokingly zooms in on his crotch before leaving him alone to get ready herself.

Up Next: Ariel Winter’s Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter’s Photos: ‘She Needs To Grow Up’

Winter’s outfit, which you can see above, is a black and gold thigh-length dress that shimmers.

She also took a second in her Snapchat story to give some inspiration advice to her fans.

More: Ariel Winter Reveals Breast Reduction Gave Her Confidence: ‘It Helped Me Feel So Much Better About My Body

“Just a little PSA. Trust you decisions, trust who you and who you want to be and put yourself out there in the way that you want to,” she said.

Those words could be seen as a reaction to recent comments by Winter’s mother. Winter has legal emancipated before turning 18 due to numerous conflicts with her mom, but her mother is now speaking out about her child’s social media presence.

“She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary,” Workman said during an interview with In Touch Weekly. “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

It seems like Winter isn’t going to let it get her down, and these latest snaps prove it.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arielwinter