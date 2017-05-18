Ariel Winter Dons New Bright Red Hair

Ariel Winter is ditching her brown locks for a fiery shade of red. The Modern Family star took to Snapchat to preview the process of morphing into her new look and she seems to be loving the new ‘do so far.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old actress spent the day at a hair salon in Hollywood. She not only opted for a change in her color but also added extensions to her bob length cut.

“Bye bye brown hair,” Ariel captioned two of the photos. “Lookin sexual,” she captioned another that showed her in a shower cap.

Winter was photographed leaving the Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood wearing a pair of black denim cut-off shorts and a white long sleeve tee. She put her new red tresses under a pink ball cap.

Ariel Winter isn’t one to shy away from rocking a new look. She regularly stirs up social media controversy with her daring snaps in which she showcases some serious skin.

This past weekend, the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang alum took to Instagram to unleash a scantily-clad pic that garnered a mixed reaction from her fans and haters. The image shows Ariel rocking a skintight black mini-dress that highlights her hourglass shape along with thigh-high boots and a black choker necklace.

Winter shared the photo with the caption: “Saturyay #ootd.”

Saturyay🖤 #ootd A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Even though she frequently receives scathing comments on her Instagram posts, Ariel’s Modern Family co-star, Nolan Gould, recently revealed that Winter has the Internet haters totally “handled.”

“It’s really cool because I’ve known her since we were 10, so I’ve kind of seen her change and blossom so much,” Gould said during an interview with People. “That’s true for all the kids, but especially for Ariel. In recent years, she’s been kind of this role model, this icon for self-image, and respecting your own beauty, and I think it’s great, the work she does, and I think it’s terrible all of the flack she gets on the Internet.”

Gould concluded by saying: “The funny thing is, she just doesn’t even need me there to support her, because she’s just so calm and confident, like has her own thing going on. I’m there for her, but she doesn’t even need me. She’s got it handled.”

Ariel Winter is not only confident in her body, but also in her relationship with her actor beau Levi Meaden. She recently revealed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that they made a huge step taking their romance to the next level. Learn more here.

