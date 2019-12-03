Ariel Winter Photographed as She Jumps Full Force Onto Huge Garlic Structure During Exhibition

Ariel Winter stole the show on Monday night an an art exhibition in Los Angeles, California. Even a giant garlic sculpture could not distract from the Modern Family actress, who is in the middle of her final season playing Alex Dunphy. Winter was all smiles at the event, in spite of her recent breakup.

Winter wore a sheer black shirt with a lace front and sleeves on Monday night. She paired this with black leather pants and, at times, a black leather bomber jacket, with open-toed high heels to tie it all together.

She was out at the VIP opening of the Dumping & Associates pop-up art exhibition, held at ROW DTLA in L.A. Winter seemed charmed by the installations, which were mostly giant renderings of real-life food. She struck a few poses while straddling a massive bulb of garlic.

Winter also posed in giant strainer full of blue dumplings, a hall of what looked like multi-colored stems and a chamber of jagged mirrors. All the while, she looked happy and light-hearted, apparently having the time of her life.

Winter is just a few weeks out from a big breakup, having ended things with her boyfriend Levi Meaden in October, according to a report by the Daily Mail. She and Meaden had been together since November of 2016, and had even lived together until their split. So far, there is no word on what came between them.

Winter has plenty of other things to focus on in any case. The actress is enjoying her final season as the star of a major sitcom, and reportedly got a huge pay raise in the process. Back in 2017, Variety reported that the younger cast members of Modern Family got a “significant” bump in their salaries when they re-negotiated for a two-season order.

In addition to Winter, that includes Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy) and Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado). All four are now over 18 for the first time in negotiations, and asked to be paid like their adult co-stars.

That extra money will come in handy for Winter, who reportedly intends to return to college after the series wraps. The 21-year-old was attending classes at UCLA until last year, when she dropped out to focus on work in March of 2018. With Modern Family behind her, she will reportedly return to her dream of becoming a federal prosecutor.



Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.