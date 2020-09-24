Ariel Winter Shows off New NSFW Tattoo

Ariel Winter is showing off some new ink!

The Modern Family star used Snapchat Sunday night to unveil her latest tattoo, posting a photo of her bare behind so fans could get a good look at her latest addition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Ariel Winter Tackles Paparazzi Picture Head-on: ‘F— With Me’

“Loves risks everything and asks for nothing,” Winter captioned the snap of the tattoo, a quote written in cursive.

She also shared a shot of herself receiving a kiss from boyfriend Levi Meaden, which she later posted on Instagram with the caption, “PB&C always.”

PB&C always 💘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

More: Ariel Winter Shares Steamy Magazine Spread

The initials reference the pair’s nicknames for one another, “Peanut Butter and Cheese,” which they recently commemorated with tattoos on their fingers.

(Photo: Snapchat / Ariel Winter)

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ETCanada