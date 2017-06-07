Ariel Winter’s Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter’s Photos: ‘She Needs To Grow Up’

Ariel Winter’s mother, Chrystal Workman, is speaking out about her daughters’ habit of posting scantily-clad photos on social media.

“She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary,” Workman said during an interview with In Touch Weekly. “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

Since 2015, when Ariel was legally emancipated from her mother, she has been frequently posting skin-filled photos on the Internet in which she puts her figure on full display. The snaps have caused quite the controversy even though Winter has learned to be unfazed by the negative commentary.

Workman also addressed the accusations made by her Modern Family star daughter, who said that she physically and emotionally abused her and tried to “sexualize” her at a young age.

“I would not do that,” Workman said.

The interview with Chrystal Workman comes only days after her 19-year-old actress daughter took to Instagram to address her body-shamers and critics.

An excerpt from the post read: “We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals. Body positivity is important – not that I live with my boyfriend. Press – please read the article and take it for what it is – not what will give you more readers! Let’s all be real and represent people how they want to be represented through what they actually say. Rant over. Love yourselves, love others, be yourselves, and be happy.”