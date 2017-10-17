Ariel Winter Strips Down for Magazine Photo Shoot

Ariel Winter is leaving little to the imagination in her latest photo shoot for La Palme magazine. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Tuesday to upload one of the sultry snaps from the shoot and her followers were loving it.

@lapalmemagazine A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

The photo shows the 19-year-old actress lying down on what appears to be a concrete ledge while wearing a sheer black ensemble. Her dress is pulled up to expose her legs and show off her strappy high heels.

After posting the photo on social media, her fans flooded the comments section to share their reaction.

“You look absolutely gorgeous @arielwinter!” one user wrote. “Simply perfection!

“You have outdone yourself, the poetic beauty of this pic is mind blowing,” another fan commented.

On Monday, Winter treated her followers to a look at the cover photo for the fall issue of the magazine.

Fall issue of @lapalmemagazine 😍 Thank you so much! What an honor!❤️ #lapalmemagazine #cover #fall A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

In her interview for the cover story, Winter didn’t hold back when discussing her childhood.

“I definitely had an interesting family dynamic when I was growing up,” she told LaPalme. “It was mostly my mom and I, and we didn’t have a fantastic relationship.”

Winter was emancipated from her mother, Chrystal Workman, in 2015 amid abuse allegations. Her sister, Shanelle Gray, then took over as legal guardian.

“Once I moved in with my sister when I was 14 and lived with her till I was 18, I did all the real high school things,” she said. “That was amazing, that was so much fun. I kind of caught up on the childhood I didn’t have because I was focusing on acting and work and everything that was leading up to this point. I missed out on a lot of the normal kid things.”

Even though Winter’s relationship with her mother wasn’t in a healthy place, she does have a close relationship with her father.

“When I was younger, we all suffered from the negative effects of my mother. We all kind of separated a little, and everyone was trying to deal with it in their own way,” she said.

“My dad and I were around each other when I was younger, but once I turned 14 and everything that happened with me moving in with my sister, I reconnected with my dad, and we became extremely close. We hang out around four times week, and talk and text all the time. He’s a great friend and good person, and I’m very lucky to have him in my life,” she continued.