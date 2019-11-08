Ariel Winter Is ‘Just a Cowgirl Lost in Space’ With Racy New Photo

Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared another revealing photo on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 2. She donned a cowboy hat and a sheer green outfit, dubbing herself a space cowgirl. The 21-year-old shared the photos following a recent interview with Women’s Day, explaining that she is not looking to lose any more weight.

“Just a cowgirl lost in space,” Winter wrote in the caption, along with three space-themed emojis. Since she posted the photo, it earned more than 290,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

On Monday, Winter shared another photo, this time wearing a colorfully-striped dress and standing near a chandelier.

“I’m gonnnaaaaa swiiiiiing from the chandelierrrrrrrrrr… that’s all I could think of aside from how weird the placement of my body looks in relation to the chandelier smh,” she wrote.

Winter’s newest photos come just after she discussed her body transformation in Women’s Day. The actress said she regularly went to the gym, but it was not until she tried different combinations of anti-depressants that she suddenly started losing weight “really quickly.”

“Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results,” Winter told the magazine. “I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine. I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

She later continued, “I’ve always had curves and I like having curves… When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life.”

Winter’s dramatic weight loss played out over social media, which often inspired negative comments from trolls. Some thought she had plastic surgery, while others accused her of using drugs. Winter used to respond to the backlash, but recently vowed not to.

“I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better,” she told Women’s Day. “I’m feeling more energized and healthier, and it’s inspiring me to do new things.”

Aside from opening up about her weight loss, Winter also spoke out about the importance of mental wellness for youths at the Spotlight charity event for foster care youth. She said she goes to therapy once a week.

“I think it’s really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority,” Winter told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. And I think that that’s something that I didn’t do for a very long time and I’m doing that now and that feels great.”

Winter reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, in October after the couple had not been seen together since August. However, the two were seen in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, leading to some confusion about their relationship status. Meaden still has not been seen on Winter’s Instagram page in several months.

Winter is best known for playing Alex Dunphy on Modern Family. The series is now in its 11th and final season.

New episodes of Modern Family air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

