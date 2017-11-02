Ariel Winter Posts Another Picture of Her in ‘Fifth Element’ Halloween Costume

Ariel Winter is still feeling the Halloween spirit as she continues to upload more looks at her Fifth Element-inspired costume. On Wednesday night, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to share another snap wearing an orange wig and daring white bodysuit.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Nov 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

This past Saturday night, the 19-year-old actress attended Matthew Morrison’s annual Halloween party at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California. She went to the party accompanied by her 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The pair opted for a couple’s costume, dressing as Leeloo and Korben Dallas from the 1997 science-fiction action film The Fifth Element.

Winter transformed into the character portrayed by Milla Jovovich’s by rocking a vibrant orange wig and a white halter-neck cutout costume. She paired the outfit with white platform tennis shoes and a toy gun. Winter completed her look with a dramatic smoky eye and fake eyelashes.

After sharing a look at her revealing getup, a number of Winter’s fans and followers flooded the comments section to express their opinion on the look.

“Cool costume you look fierce,” one person wrote.

“The fifth element! Yasss,” another commented.

While there were those that loved Winter’s look, others weren’t as fond of it and took shots at the actress.

“Only thing out of the ordinary is her wearing a wig,” one person wrote.

“You’re trying too hard,” another commented.

Winter is no stranger to receiving negative feedback on social media. On multiple occasions, she has stated that she isn’t afraid of wearing revealing clothing and even clapped back at those who constantly criticize her appearance.

“I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????” Winter wrote in post on Instgram in September.

“I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don’t want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d—n day as much as you don’t.”