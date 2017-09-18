Ariel Winter Opens up About Her Father After Slamming Her Mom

Ariel Winter may not speak glowingly of her mother, but the Modern Family star has nothing but good things to say about her father. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to thank her dad for his “love” after being featured in a new interview in which she slammed her mother, Chrystal Workman.

“Thank you so much @hollywoodreporter and Strawberry Saroyan for a beautiful feature,” she wrote in the caption. “I’d also just like to add, I’m so lucky for all the love and support I have around me. One person who wasn’t mentioned much for that love and support is my father. He is one of the closest people in my life — I’m very lucky to have you dad! I love you. Thank you for being there for me always and being so amazing.”

Winter concluded the post with a shout-out to her fans.

“I also want to share the love with my wonderful fans who are constantly supportive and kind. Couldn’t appreciate you more!” she wrote.

Winter has had a long history of discord with Workman. The actress claims that her mom tried to sexualize her in order to turn her into a Hollywood star.

“People thought I was 24 when I was 12,” Winter said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”

This was one of many comments that Winter made about Workman. Learn more of what Winter has to say about her mother and her “really tough” childhood here.

