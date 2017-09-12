Ariel Winter Poses in Daisy Dukes With Shotgun and Rifle

Ariel Winter took to social media over the weekend to celebrate a recent accomplishment.

The Modern Family star hit the shooting range on Sunday and earned her Firearms Safety Certificate. The 19-year-old learned how to shoot multiple weapons and documented it all on Snapchat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, she shared two photos of herself posing with guns and rifles while wearing daisy dukes on Instagram, writing, “Prepping for the zombie apocalypse, obviously,” adding a bag of money emoji at the end.

Prepping for the zombie apocalypse, obviously…💰 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

In one of her Snapchat photos, Winter appears to be licking the magazine of one of the weapons, which was something she probably didn’t learn during her gun safety program.

In addition, the actress posted another snap of herself in action. Winter is seen holding her gun pointed at the target inside the shooting range.

Winter’s posts caught her fans attention and received mixed reviews.

One user wrote on Twitter, “Guns are not the solution. Not something you should be proud of.”

While another said, “Could be one of the hottest pics I have ever seen!!! Love the female guns…and the side arm too.”