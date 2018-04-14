Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky With Daisy Dukes and Bralette at Coachella

Ariel Winter was among those celebrities that turned out for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California this weekend.

The starlet drew a lot of attention with her minimal outfit — a white bralette and cut-off denim shorts, with big white leather boots and a pink bandana around her neck.

Winter was spotted walking through the fair grounds with Levi Meaden, her long-time boyfriend. Photos of the couple were published by The Daily Mail. Winter pulled the bandana up to guard against the dusty wind.

Ariel Winter at Coachella pic.twitter.com/6fKvzuIQ0r — JP (@jps920) April 14, 2018

Winter and Meaden have been dating since November of 2016. The couple is preparing for a long weekend of partying, as Winter’s snapchat story is filled with shots of her dancing in crowded parties.

In that clip, Winter can be seen in a pin-striped two-piece, doing her best to twerk for the camera.

Winter has recently made the firm decision to postpone her college education. In September of 2017, she began taking classes at UCLA, while trying to balance the curriculum with her Modern Family shooting schedule. However, at the end of March, she revealed that she was taking some time off from school in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Winter said. “That’s really it at the moment. But I think education’s really important. I love being there. I love learning. I will continue to keep learning.”

Winter added that she hopes the time off will allow her to book more roles as a film actress.

“Really anything that comes my way that speaks to me or feels rights, something, a new character I haven’t done before,” she explained. “I’m pretty open. I like doing different things. I like trying things, so for me, it’s really whatever happens.”

Winter told the outlet that she has realized the importance of staying out of the headlines in recent months, both for her career and her sanity.

“I think the key to doing that is to try to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible unless you’re doing something that you want people to see,” she said. “Having every little aspect of your life in the public eye is really hard because it leaves more room for criticism and I just want to live.”

Winter isn’t the only big star at Coachella this weekend. Both Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were at the festival, along with their respective boyfriends, Travis Scott and Younes Bendjima, and Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.