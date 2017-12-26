Ariel Winter Rocks an Unexpected Look for ‘Dysfunctional Family’ Photo

Ariel Winter knows the struggle of trying to get the perfect Christmas card.

She shared an adorable snap of her own little “modern family,” as she and boyfriend Levi Meaden celebrated the holiday in matching onesies. Their “kids,” three dogs, also got in on the festive fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They wouldn’t quite cooperate for the photo, making the moment even more candid and adorable.

“Kids are a struggle y’all. But Merry Christmas from our little dysfunctional family to yours!!!! ❤️” she captioned the patio snap.

They didn’t spend the whole day in pajamas, though. In some of the sultry snaps they are dressed up. Winter rocks a red satin dress, while her beau coordinates in a black suit and red tie.

Merry Christmas 2017 ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

She and Meaden also got cozy by the tree. Meaden added a Santa hat to his outfit while he and Winter pretended there was some mistletoe hanging above them.

Winter’s family members also make an appearance in the series of photos. It looks like they celebrated Christmas right!