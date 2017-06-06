Ariel Winter Reveals Bizarre Picture, And It Involves Cherries

Ariel Winter is causing a stir on social media with her latest Instagram pic in which she strategically placed cherry emojis to block something out.

Supawifey🍒 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The Modern Family star shared the snap with the simple caption: “Supawifey.”

The black and white photo shows Ariel Winter with one of her pals kneeling down for a stylish snap. Winter was pictured sporting a cleavage-baring white top paired with thigh-high boots. Most noticeably, the 19-year-old actress placed multiple cherry emojis overlaying the photo. The largest cherry emojis were over Ariel’s right hand, and several of her followers have their theories as to why the actress added the images to the picture.

While there is no way to know exactly why Ariel used the cherry emojis, many commenters were of the opinion that she was attempting to hide a joint.

“Ah yes, the old ‘put an emoji in to hide the blunt’ trick,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Are the cherries blocking a joint?” another commented.

Ariel Winter is no stranger to receiving backlash for her often controversial snaps. Just last week, she did an interview with Refinery29 in which she spoke out about a slew of topics from living with her 29-year-old beau Levi Meaden to President Donald Trump. She took to Instagram to share a picture from one of her latest photo shoots and used the caption to defend herself against the haters.

“Y’all I love you but PLEASE pay attention and post my REAL point from my @refinery29 interview!!! Not that I’m ‘defending living with my 29 year old boyfriend’ or that I’m ‘firing back at Trump’ because first of all I don’t need to defend anything I’m super happy and in love, and I’m not firing at anyone just sharing an opinion after being ASKED!”

“The point was to take back the beach and help people understand that the beach should be a safe space to go as you please and feel good about yourself no matter what! Makeup on, makeup off, heels, sandals, covered up, exposed, do you and feel HAPPY about who you are and YOUR choices, not the ones society wants us to choose. It’s also HARD to be 100% confident – I’m still not – but I’m on a journey and I want other people to know they’re not alone.”

“We all struggle but through our struggle we get stronger and closer to our goals. Body positivity is important – not that I live with my boyfriend. Press – please read the article and take it for what it is – not what will give you more readers! Let’s all be real and represent people how they want to be represented through what they actually say. Rant over. Love yourselves, love others, be yourselves, and be happy.”