Ariel Winter Celebrates Relationship Milestone With Boyfriend

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Luke Benward, marked their three-year anniversary together. The 23-year-old Modern Family actress celebrated the moment on Instagram complete with a fall-themed photo of her and Benward. Winter captioned the cute pic with a loving message. "3 years and 3 days with my poots" with a heart and kissy face emoji. Benward shared his own post, captioning it, "Happy 3 years my beautiful bunny," alongside a heart emoji. Winter and Benward were longtime friends before taking things to a romantic level. Over the summer while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, she gushed about her journey to love.

"Honestly, it's been the best thing ever now, but it was pretty bizarre at first because that was never something that I expected at all," she said. "It's been the biggest blessing for me. He is amazing. He is definitely my safe space. We've been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we're partners in business. We're partners. He's my best friend. He's my boyfriend, so it's really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful."

And while quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic complicated things for many couples around the globe, for Winter and Benward, there was the opposite effect. "I'm very grateful to have had that during this time and hopefully way longer," she said.

Winter began dating Benward weeks after she split from her previous boyfriend of three years, Levi Meaden. The two were seen kissing and they ended up spending the holidays together that year.

They've gushed about one another on their respective social media pages since they made things Instagram official. Fans can always catch them sharing snapshots of their love, including not being shy of PDA.