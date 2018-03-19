Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky With Photo Featuring a Dusty Handprint on Her Derriere

Ariel Winter is getting cheeky in a new Instagram photo, showcasing a large dusty handprint on her derriere.

In the photo, Winter can be seen from behind, leaning on a off-road vehicle somewhere in a mountainous desert area.

Noticeably, there is a very dusty handprint right on her backside, that was most likely put there by her boyfriend Levi Meaden, considering it appears too big to have been done by Winter herself.

Many of her followers took to the comments to compliment Winter on the photo, with one person saying it was “glorious” and another saying that the view was “killer.”

Winter and Meaden stepped out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival back in January and the actress was photographed in a stylish gown that featured a thigh-high slit in the front.

She completed the look with a matching pair of black high heels and added a little color by sporting blue fingernails.

Meaden also looked very fashionable in a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie. You can see all the photos here at the Daily Mail.

Winter is not one to be invested in hearing about her fashion choices from critics and she’s fired back at them for their critiques on many occasions.

In an Instagram photo Winter posted last year, the young actress was wearing a lacy top and a pair of “booty” shorts. This apparently set off a chain of criticism from her followers.

Responding, Winter wrote on Twitter, “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone,” she continued.

Winter has dealt with fashion and body shame critics in the past, so she shot back, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

The 19-year-old also took up the defense of other girls who’ve suffered unsolicited criticism, saying, “Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays.”

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she concluded.