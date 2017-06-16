Ariel Winter Shares Steamy Smooch With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden aren’t afraid to show off a little PDA on social media. The Modern Family star took to Instagram this week to share a look at an adorable red carpet moment when she laid a smooch on her 29-year-old beau.

Thanks for having us @dodgers! Amazing night! 💙 #BlueDiamondGala A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

The 19-year-old actress shared the snap with the caption: “Thanks for having us @dodgers! Amazing night! #BlueDiamondGala.”

As evidenced by her latest Instagram snap, Ariel and Levi have developed a strong bond. Not only do the two of them show their love on red carpets, but they also recently took a step in their relationship when getting matching tattoos.

Earlier this week, the black-haired beauty shared photos on Snapchat that show her got half of a heart on their hands. She captioned the photo: “Me n bae.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year, Ariel revealed that she and Levi are now living together in her $1.5 million L.A. home.

“My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that,” she said. “I’m like the worst wifely person.”

While Ariel Winter has already experienced huge success appearing on ABC’s flagship sitcom Modern Family, her boyfriend is an up-and-coming actor in his own right.

He’s had roles on The 100, The Killing, iZombie and Legends of Tomorrow. He’s also a series regular on Syfy’s Aftermath and is set to appear in the upcoming film Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Ariel Winter frequently flaunts her relationship with Levi on social media, however, she doesn’t appreciate all of the media attention around their relationship.

Earlier this month, she lashed out at the paparazzi for snapping a photo of the two of them walking out of the grocery store.

She captioned the pic: “Y’all I NEVER post pap pics but I just got sent this and I’m posting it because Levi’s SOOO pissed and his face is SOOOO good…it’s f***ing Ralphs! What headline are you getting with this????? Over and over! ‘Ariel in SLUTTY SHORTS & LIVE IN LOVER LEVI’ like ok can we just live and not be followed? Take pics on red carpets where we sign up for that not when we’re just trying to grocery shop for f***’s sake.”