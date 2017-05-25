Ariel Winter Flaunts Bare Butt At Nudist Beach With Beau Levi Meaden

Fans got to see Ariel Winter nearly bare it all when she posed with her boyfriend for a bikini photo while visiting a nudist beach.

Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky 💘 Also… those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!😵 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 24, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

The Modern Family starred posed with her actor boyfriend Levi Meaden at Wreck Beach in Vancouver. The date spot is a famous nudist beach, but there’s no word on whether the couple stripped down when they got to the shore.

Winter is seen in a teal bikini that barely covers her assets. Meaden is seen in blue trunks and a sleeveless shirt.

“Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends,” she captioned the photo. “Super lucky. Also… those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!”

The 19-year-old actress has been dating Meaden for just more than six months. Meaden is an up-and-coming actor in his own right. He’s had roles on The 100, The Killing, iZombie and Legends of Tomorrow. He’s also a series regular on Syfy’s Aftermath, and he’ll also appear in the upcoming film Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The couple recently marked their six-month anniversary together by spending the day at an archery range. According to Meaden, archery was actually the plan for their first date, but things apparently didn’t go as planned.

“For the 6 month anniversary I took her to do what I promised her we’d do on the first date,” he said on Instagram. “Better late than never.”

For the 6 month anniversary I took her to do what I promised her we’d do on the first date… better late than never ❤️ A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on May 11, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

“Happy 6 month anniversary to my horrendous human being/cheese to my peanut butter,” Winter wrote in a post of her own. “I love you baby. Thank you for being so amazing.”

The bikini post is just the latest revealing photo Winter has posted lately. She posted a photo in Daisy Duke cut-offs and a busty top earlier this week.

In addition to her always interesting social media presence, Winter is slated to return to the recently renewed Modern Family for two more seasons.

