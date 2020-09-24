Ariel Winter Rocks Black Latex Mini-Dress

Ariel Winter is known for her envelope-pushing style, and the 19-year-old actress wowed once again at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event Tuesday night, stepping out in a black latex mini dress and a pair of red heels.

The Modern Family star kept her accessories minimal as she let her dress do the talking. Winter rocked her black hair in loose curls, keeping her makeup natural.

Also at the event was Winter’s Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould, who revealed he has been accepted to USC, the rival school to Winter’s future alma mater, UCLA.

“I actually got accepted to the opposing school,” the 18-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s going to be a TV sibling rivalry for sure. We’re definitely gonna have to watch some games together.”

Gould added that he has deferred admission for one year since Modern Family has been picked up for two more years.

“I got accepted for Cinematic Arts,” he shared. “I’ve spent my entire life in front of the camera and I just am really interested in what goes on behind the camera — so directing, producing, writing, all of that stuff.”

