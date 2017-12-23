Ariel Winter Receives Backlash for ‘Modern Family’ Holiday Party Outfit

Ariel Winter is in some hot water yet again for one of her outfits.

The Modern Family actress was spotted in a photo with her co-star Nolan Gould. The two were photographed at a holiday party held for the “kids” on the ABC sitcom alongside Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, among other.

Modern Family “kids” annual holiday party! A post shared by Nolan Gould (@nolangould) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Winter was wearing a pink crop top that flashed her abs, and some Instagram commenters didn’t think it was an appropriate choice for the event.

“[It’s] like Ariel is trying to prove she’s the opposite of [her character] Alex,” One user wrote. “It’s ok to cover up sometimes, especially at a ‘kids’ holiday party.”

Another added, “When is Ariel going to dress normal? Jeez.”

However, some commenters didn’t mind the look at all, at least in comparison to some of her other more revealing looks.

“I’m sure all these people have seen Ariel is less than that. Lol,” one fan wrote.