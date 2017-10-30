Actress and Model Accuses Jeremy Piven of Sexually Assaulting Her on Set of ‘Entourage’

Ariane Bellamar, an actress and model, claims Wisdom of the Crowd actor Jeremy Piven “fondled my breasts & Bum” twice, including once on the set of Entourage.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017



‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017



Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the # Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??” Bellamar wrote. ” ‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Rosie O’Donnell Says Everyone Knew Kevin Spacey Was ‘Creepy’

In a third tweet, she added, “Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set.”

Bellamar added the hashtag #MeToo and called out MSNBC reporter Ari Melber, as well as CNN.

Piven hasn’t commented on the claims yet. The actor starred on the Entourage TV series, as well as in the 2015 feature film as Ari Gold. He is currently the star of CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd.

As for Bellamar, she appeared in Beverly Hills Nannies in 2012 and has had uncredited roles in Suicide Squad and The Hangover Part III. On her Twitter page, she says she is a former Trump model and is married to Tanner Slaught.

More: Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexual Advances Against ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Comes Out

Last year, the 39-year-old claimed she was fired from Real Housewives of Toronto because her C-section procedure was rescheduled and the date clashed with filming.

Bellamar’s decision to come forward with her allegation comes at a time when more victims are speaking out about sexual harassment in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Over the weekend, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old.