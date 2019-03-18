Ariana Grande Updates Tattoo for Ex Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson began dating around May 2018 before splitting in October of that year, and during that time, the pair got several tattoos together.

On Sunday, Grande debuted an addition to one of the matching pieces the couple got, with the “Always” tattoo on her ribcage, which Davidson also has, now surrounded by leaves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer made sure to note that her new ink is not a cover-up, writing, “Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork 🙂 not a cover up just evolvin. also, our show opens tomorrow. I love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon.”

Mira Mariah, the artist who gave Grande the new addition, wrote of the tattoo, “Middle of the night leaves on the queen. I love you thank you this is all! So! Exciting! Happy tour.”

The 25-year-old has previously covered a number of tattoos she got with Davidson, including the word “Pete” on her ring finger she has since covered with a heart. She also got the badge number of Davidson’s late firefighter father inked on her foot, which she has since covered up with the name of her late ex Mac Miller’s dog Myron. She had a “Reborn” tattoo on her hand with Davidson which she has since covered what appears to be a leaf or an olive branch.

She’s recently went for some new ink, notably a tattoo written in Kanji characters that was meant to represent her recent single “7 Rings” but ended up translating roughly to “Japanese barbecue finger.” Another new piece is a tattoo of the Pokémon Eevee on her upper arm.

Grande is currently preparing to launch her Sweetener World Tour, which will begin on March 18 in Albany, New York. She has been updating fans on the show’s progress, including a recent pair of photos of herself in a huddle with her dancers.

“i love these humans and this show and you so much and yes ….. i am indeed a basketcase already (as expected).. see u so soon,” she captioned the photos.

i love these humans and this show and you so much and yes ….. i am indeed a basketcase already (as expected).. see u so soon pic.twitter.com/413M85yPtg — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2019

Later that day, Grande tweeted, “We been working so hard everybody over here. i’m so proud of everyone and overwhelmed. i don’t think roshad has slept in a week. we’re almost there…. i love u all and can’t wait to see and share this with u.”

The tour will run through October and will see the singer travel throughout North America and Europe.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil