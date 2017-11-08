Ariana Grande Speaks out About Vegas Attack

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, targeting the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during singer Jason Aldean’s set. Over 50 people were killed and over 500 were injured, marking one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history and prompting many celebrities to speak out after the tragic event.

One of those celebrities was singer Ariana Grande, who tweeted her sadness over the incident as well as a call for gun control.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” she wrote. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Read on to see what Grande’s fans had to say in response to the star’s words.

Domestic terrorism

Many fans were quick to attack the media for failing to refer to shooter Stephen Paddock as a terrorist, and Grande noted in her tweet that she believes the attack should be referred to as terrorism. However, others pointed out that the definition of a terrorist is someone with a political aim, and Paddock has not been confirmed to have had a political agenda for his attack.

thank you for calling it by its name — hanna? (@sunkissedhanna) October 2, 2017

it’s disgusting that the media doesn’t think it’s terrorism. if a black man or a muslim man would’ve done that they would call it like that — vanessa (@quitcamiIas) October 2, 2017

A terrorist need to have a political aim. It’s not interchangeable with “murderer” — Sofia Capel (@SofiaCapel) October 2, 2017

And to make it clear: it is just as bad being a mass murderer as it is being a terrorist. Hes just as evil as IS, Breivik & other terrorists — Sofia Capel (@SofiaCapel) October 2, 2017

Using her voice

Several fans praised Grande for speaking on major issues including gun control and terrorism in her tweet. The singer has often been outspoken about her beliefs, previously tackling topics like feminism and catcalling.

i love you. thank you for using your voice to speak up on these important issues. — hannah (@buterasthirI) October 2, 2017

thank you for always using your voice ? — amy (@shadyarionly) October 2, 2017

i love you so much for this thank you for being so brave sending much love ❤️❤️❤️ — dangerous kendall (@agbtwists) October 2, 2017

thank you for using your voice and not being afraid to address whats really happening. we have to show them that love defeats hate. i love u — lola (@onlyangeIagb) October 2, 2017

Spreading support

Other fans used the social media platform to spread messages of support and love.

We’re hoping for better days ari! — ??? (@iBeSophieG) October 2, 2017

We are all strong and we are not afraid — spooky chantelle ? (@CheesecakeBoca) October 2, 2017

love will win in the end — spooky kelli (@arianasgrnds) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We can’t let hate win. Love will always win. ??❤️ — BIA (@focusluv) October 2, 2017

One Love Manchester

This isn’t the first time Grande has spoken about tragedy at a concert, as her Manchester show early this year was also marked by an act of violence.

In May, Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer of the venue at the end of the singer’s show. Twenty-three people were killed and 250 were injured.

“Broken,” the singer tweeted at the time. “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

To help the victims, the singer put on the One Love Manchester benefit concert featuring stars like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com