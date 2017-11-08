Celebrity

Ariana Grande Speaks out About Vegas Attack

By

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, targeting the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during singer Jason Aldean’s set. Over 50 people were killed and over 500 were injured, marking one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history and prompting many celebrities to speak out after the tragic event.

One of those celebrities was singer Ariana Grande, who tweeted her sadness over the incident as well as a call for gun control.

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” she wrote. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Read on to see what Grande’s fans had to say in response to the star’s words.

Domestic terrorism

Many fans were quick to attack the media for failing to refer to shooter Stephen Paddock as a terrorist, and Grande noted in her tweet that she believes the attack should be referred to as terrorism. However, others pointed out that the definition of a terrorist is someone with a political aim, and Paddock has not been confirmed to have had a political agenda for his attack.

Using her voice

Several fans praised Grande for speaking on major issues including gun control and terrorism in her tweet. The singer has often been outspoken about her beliefs, previously tackling topics like feminism and catcalling.

Spreading support

Other fans used the social media platform to spread messages of support and love.

One Love Manchester

This isn’t the first time Grande has spoken about tragedy at a concert, as her Manchester show early this year was also marked by an act of violence.

In May, Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer of the venue at the end of the singer’s show. Twenty-three people were killed and 250 were injured.

“Broken,” the singer tweeted at the time. “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

To help the victims, the singer put on the One Love Manchester benefit concert featuring stars like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

