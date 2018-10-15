Ariana Grande to Return to TV With ‘Wicked’ Performance

Ariana Grande has confirmed that she will be appearing in a televised performance before the month is over, using Twitter on Monday to reassure her fans that she will perform during an upcoming special celebrating the musical Wicked‘s 15th anniversary that will air on Oct. 29.

“Honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time,” Grande tweeted. “Wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15.”

She also included a page from the special’s script, revealing that she will be performing the song, “The Wizard and I,” from the musical.

It was announced in September that Grande would perform during the special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, along with original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Acapella group Pentatonix, Adam Lambert and Ledisi will also perform.

Grande’s confirmation comes after she dropped out of a scheduled performance last week, as the star was set to sing during F— Cancer’s Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, delivered the news to the crowd during the event, though he did not mention Grande by name.

“Someone that I am very close to could not be here today because of things that she is going through,” he said. “She couldn’t be here today, and while I was frustrated, being a manager, my wife, being who she always is, said to me, ‘She needs this time.’”

In September, Grande’s team shared that the “Breathin’” singer would be taking a step back from the public eye after she did not attend the Emmy Awards.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” the team said, via Entertainment Tonight. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

At the end of the month, Grande also dropped out of a scheduled performance during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Over the weekend, it was reported that she had split from fiancé Pete Davidson.

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway airs Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur