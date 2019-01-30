Ariana Grande ‘Sick’ Over Attack on ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett

Ariana Grande spoke out after the brutal hate crime against Empire star Jussie Smollett.

The “7 Rings” singer took to Twitter Tuesday to express her support for the actor, who was hospitalized (but has since been discharged) after an altercation with two men who reportedly tied a noose around his neck and threw bleach on his face.

“what happened to jussie makes me really f—ing sick to my stomach,” Grande wrote on a tweet. “i can’t believe s— like this is really still happening everyday. what kind of world ? sending all of the healing energy / love i possibly can and hoping for change. what can we do ? tell me & i’m there.”

Smollett headed to the hospital to get his injuries checked out after two men in ski masks jumped the Empire star early Tuesday morning. Police revealed that men were yelling racist and homophobic slurs at the actor as they beat him.

Details about the suspects have not been revealed as investigators search for video surveillance to help find those responsible for the attack.

“Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire,” a statement from the Chicago Police Department to press read. “Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime. Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com.”

Smollett has not spoken publicly on the attack so far, though sources told Entertainment Tonight he was understandably “shaken up” by the encounter.

“Jussie tried to protect himself and at one point the men poured a substance on him believed to be bleach and one of the guys put a rope around his neck,” a source said. “After some time the men fled the scene and Jussie went to the hospital.”

“Jussie is mostly physically O.K. with some scrapes and bruises, but he’s more emotionally shook up,” they added.

Since news broke of the attack, many celebrities have spoken out in support of the actor.

20th Century Fox also issued a statement writing, “We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our EMPIRE family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice.”