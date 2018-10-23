Ariana Grande Shares Heartbreaking Video of Late Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is missing Mac Miller. The 26-year-old pop star shared a sweet video of the late rapper to her Instagram Story Monday night, deleting it soon after.

In the black-and-white clip, which appeared to be filmed at a 2018 Academy Awards party, Miller donned a suit while someone was fixing the sleeve on his jacket. The dapper looking Miller turned around and smiled coyly at the camera as he realized he was being filmed, likely by Grande.

The two dated for two years before breaking up in May, the same month Grande moved on to a whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. In August, Miller was found dead in his home after an apparent overdose.

Grande and Davidson split last week amid rumors that Miller’s death had significantly affected Grande and that it was the “breaking point” in her breakup with Davidson. A source told TMZ that Grande was in an “incredibly dark place” following Miller’s overdose and that she couldn’t be “fully invested” in her engagement.

Grande’s video of Miller comes a day after she posted a message about getting rid of toxicity on her Instagram Story.

“Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love,” she wrote on Sunday, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The posts come a few days after Grande took a brief hiatus from social media following the breakup. On Monday, she posted a selfie in which she sported her trademark high ponytail and a dark jacket.

After some fans made fun of her forehead, calling it “big,” she clapped back in a quickly-deleted tweet. “also i see some of y’all making fun of my forehead! sorry i have a big forehead! at least i’m cute and don’t make fun of other ppl’s foreheads! suck my d— ttyl,” she wrote.

As of Monday afternoon, she had edited the caption on the selfie to read, “IM SRY AB MY FOREHEAD.”

Just days earlier, Davidson addressed their breakup during a comedy show with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, joking that he’d have to move out of the $16 million New York City apartment Grande bought when the two got engaged.

“As you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” he told the audience. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”