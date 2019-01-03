Ariana Grande Reveals Photo With Mac Miller’s Dog Myron as She Looks Ahead to New Year

Ariana Grande appears to continue to care for Mac Miller‘s dog, Myron.

The 25-year-old singer has been posting photos with the dog in the wake of Miller’s death, and on Wednesday shared a photo taking the pup for a walk.

“What a beautiful start to this year,” she captioned the photo, posing with Myron and wearing a pink fur coat, white tights and matching pink heels.

She thanked her fans for their support getting her song “thank u, next” to No. 1 on the charts for the past seven weeks. But she stayed humble, writing “I picked up s— after this” in a hashtag.

She shared even more photos of Myron in her Instagram Story, including a video of him and her dog, Toulouse. She had also shared photos of Myron on social media in November and September.

Miller first adopted Myron, a pitbull mix, while he was still dating Grande in 2017. The former couple split up in late April 2018 after two years together. Shortly after that, Grande started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson; they became engaged soon after.

In September, Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home after an accidental overdose. Grande and Davidson’s relationship ended in October as Grande mourned the death of Miller.

Grande has been open with her followers about the tumultuous year. While accepting Billboard‘s Woman of the Year award in December, Grande held back tears and called 2018 “one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life.”

She added that in the new year, she “looks forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year.”

She admitted that she wants to work on her personal life, joking, “I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing” despite the fact she has “everything I’ve ever dreamt of having.”

“I just want to say, if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone in that,” she said, through tears. “Ew, I’m not gonna cry; that’s really stupid. I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens, whatever comes my way.”

In a New Year’s Eve post, Grande wished for “clarity and healing” in 2019.

“Farewell 2018, you f—,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. Be gentle with yourselves and each other. If we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it through this one. Thank you for everything.”