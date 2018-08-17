Ariana Grande Reportedly Breaks Down in Tears After Singing Aretha Franklin Tribute on ‘Tonight Show’

Ariana Grande gave an emotional rendition of Aretha Franklin‘s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” Thursday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with the 25-year-old reportedly breaking down in tears after her performance.

Originally planning on only taking part in a comedy sketch during her appearance, TMZ reports that producers asked Grande to perform a Franklin song to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul, who died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grande was reluctant at first, telling producers that she was too emotional to perform. Franklin was reportedly one of her biggest heroes. But the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer changed her mind when she decided to sing with The Roots after Questlove tracked her down and convinced her to perform.

After the impromptu performance, which served as the opener of the show, Grande reportedly broke down into tears backstage following the standing ovation from the live studio audience.

Earlier in the day, Grande shared a photo with Franklin to her social media channels. She was just one of the many music industry celebrities paying their respects to Franklin. Big names like Elton John, Paul McCartney and Carole King, who wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” all took to social media to pay tribute.

Franklin’s family told the Associated Press that they were “deeply touched” by the outpouring of love in the wake of Franklin’s death.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” the family’s statement read.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” it continued.

Franklin’s funeral will reportedly be a four-day event in her hometown of Detroit. Two of those days, her body will lie in repose at Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History, where the viewing will be open to the public. Her funeral, which will be held at Greater Grace Temple, will be limited to close family and friends.

Organizers are also working on a musical tribute with major recording artists; details are still being decided. An exact date for the funeral and tribute are still being determined.