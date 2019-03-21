Ariana Grande Posts Cryptic Relationship Message 5 Months After Breakup With ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is reflecting on lost love months after the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson.

The “Thank U, Next” singer shared a screenshot of a quote titled “Letting Someone Go” on Thursday, March 21, possibly recalling the end of her relationship to the SNL star five months ago.

“Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can’t help but hurt you during this phase of their life. when you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves,” the quote, written by Horacio Jones, according to Us Weekly, read. “They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.”

The quote continued: “Decide to let them go, but not because you’re being petty and resentful. you let them go because you really believe that the both of you can find the healing you truly need without being together and hurting each other in the process. letting someone go doesn’t mean you stop loving and caring about anyone. letting go means you’re choosing freedom over the illusion of loyalty.”

Two months after Grande and Davidson ended their four month engagement in October 2018, the comedian posted an alarming message on Instagram that had many fans and other celebrities believing he might harm himself. Grande made an attempt to see him following the message, but he refused to engage with her as she tweeted that she would stay in the lobby of the Saturday Night Live building for as long as it took.

Since then, Davidson seems to be doing better as he is currently in a new relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale. The couple made headlines in early March after a photo of the two kissing at a hockey game went viral.

Davidson responded to critics of the new relationship in a recent episode of SNL, criticizing the double standard for women when they are in relationships with younger men, as opposed to when older men date younger women.

Grande has been focusing on her career, as she released her latest album, titled Thank U, Next, before embarking on the Sweetener tour, her first since the Manchester attack cut her Dangerous Woman tour short and left her shaken.

The singer also reportedly attempted to make amends with her exes — Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Davidson, whom she called out on her hit song “Thank U, Next” — before beginning the world tour.

“After ‘Thank U, Next’ came out, Ariana was really living her single life and being with her friends, learning about herself,” a source told the outlet. “But after a couple weeks, she was trying to figure out what went wrong with her past relationships. She didn’t want any bad blood holding her back from the next phase of her life. She has reached out to her exes to have a positive place in her life right now and for peace of mind, so she can focus on herself and this tour, which is the only thing on her mind right now.”

Grande also made headlines for paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller during the first show of the tour.