Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engagement Not Embraced by Social Media

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson don’t feel like waiting, and as a result they are not feeling the love on social media.

A source told Us Weekly on Monday that the SNL cast member and pop star “were telling people that they’re engaged,” while at a birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Despite the two having only dated for a few weeks, as second source claimed they’re very much in love.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” the second source said. “Their friends are really excited and supportive. They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

The announcement wasn’t well-received by fans on social media, as many believe the two are taking things too fast.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are ENGAGED! Isn’t this exciting? I hope they get married this weekend!! And it would be even more excited if she announced her pregnancy in July! Fingers crossed!! https://t.co/E04Lmq7pqw — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 11, 2018

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson went from casually dating to tattoos to engaged faster than I make the decision to actually like someone. — gabrielle 💋 (@gabalexa) June 11, 2018

WHOSE MURDER ARE PETE DAVIDSON AND ARIANA GRANDE TRYING TO DISTRACT US FROM — ellie poole (@shadethrower666) June 11, 2018

The literal definition of “I can’t even” is Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande getting engaged after 2 weeks — Kasandra (@Kasandraa_Rose) June 11, 2018

The Pete Davidson-Ariana Grande relationship is going to end up being just an SNL skit right? Can’t be real life. — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 11, 2018

The two made their relationship Instagram-official back on May 31, posting photos of them together on both of their accounts.

Then just days later it was revealed Davidson had two new tattoos added in honor of Grande — the letter “AG” on his hand and Grande’s black bunny mask logo behind his left ear.