Ariana Grande Cares for Fiance Pete Davidson Following Surgery

Ariana Grande was right by Pete Davidson’s side as he recovered from his wisdom teeth removal surgery, though she did not spare him some embarrassing selfies.

Davidson posted a picture on Friday which Grande apparently took from his bedside. While the pop star pouted sympathetically, her new fiance lay behind her swaddled in a blanket, with bandages wrapped around his head. In the deep sleep of dental anesthetics, Davidson’s mouth was agape and he was drooling, but Grande still looked pretty fond of him.

“Why did my doctor put this thing around my face like it’s the 20s?” Davidson wondered. In a separate post, he zoomed all the way in on his own face, revealing the line of drool running onto his pillow.

“IM F—IN HOT!!!” he wrote.

Both he and Grande have spent the last several days promoting her new album on social media, despite Davidson’s delicate state. He posted a photo of himself standing by an elevator looking delirious.

“GIAW music video and my wisdom teeth are out now,” he wrote.

Grande apparently took advantage of Davidson’s recovery snooze to do some promotion of her own. The pop star has been fully engaged online — especially on Twitter, where she has been responding to fans, sending out thanks and retweeting reactions.

Her new music video, “God is a Woman,” has become a feminist anthem to her followers, who are still reeling over the loaded imagery of every single shot. The video features Grande sitting on a globe stirring up storms between her legs with her fingers, and standing in space wearing the Milky Way as a hula hoop. There are many other powerful yonic scenes, all flashing by while Grande belts out “you’ll believe God is a Woman.”

During her Twitter Q&A, Grande addressed the obvious room for religious outrage over the song and the accompanying video.

“I was expecting it and of course understand it,” she wrote, “but it’s art. It’s okay if not everybody understands everything I do. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be myself and inspire others to do that as well. I would rather do that than play it safe.”

i was expecting it and of course understand it … but it’s art. it’s okay if not everybody understands everything i do. i’m grateful for the opportunity to be myself and inspire others to do that as well. I would rather do that than play it safe. 🐱🖖🏼 https://t.co/uSMLrSTV5C — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 12, 2018

More often, however, her recent time online was filled with positivity and gratitude. She did not leave her bed-ridden fiance out of it, either, responding to a fan who asked what his favorite song on the new record was.

“Passing the phone,” she wrote. “[‘God is a Woman’] is my favorite. It makes me cry every time I hear it you guys r gonna s—. The whole album is fire. And obv i love the song called pete 🙂 you guys are gonna freakout.”

passing the phone giaw is my favorite. it makes me cry every time i hear it you guys r gonna shit. the whole album is fire. and obv i love the song called pete 🙂 you guys are gonna freakout ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/uHwuzhadjV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 12, 2018

The album, also titled God is a Woman, is available now on various music stores and streaming services.