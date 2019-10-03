Celebrity

Ariana Grande’s New Look Stirs Fans on Social Media

Ariana Grande’s hair evolution is shocking social media! The “Thank U, Next” singer shocked attendees on her Hamburg, Germany stop on the Sweetener in late September when she performed her set with her hair down, and extensions that went down past her waist.

While the singer has made the high ponytail her signature look, fans are always waiting for Grande to surprise them with new hairstyles. This time around, the long hair statement left fans with a lot to say about their favorite pop star.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Ariana’s iconic hairstyle change.

Making a statement

One fan shared photos of Grande’s fancy new ‘do and inspired massive response from other fans.

“Keep you hair like this so beautiful,” one fan responded, addressing the singer.

“I’m not really a fan or follow her at all but I’m just like o wow she’s pretty,” another fan said.

Freakout

A fan at the concert shared a snippet of the tour stop and admitted to losing their mind when they noticed Ariana’s hairstyle change.

Praise

Reflecting on Grande’s hair creating headlines online, one fan took the opportunity to call out the haters. With stories about her hair dominating the conversation, how dare they suggest she is not a pop queen.

Hoping it Stays

One fan took the opportunity to tweet at Grande directly, giving her pointers on what hairstyle to use when the Sweetener tour returns to the U.S. in December.

Footage

Another follower showed fans a clearer clip of Grande singing at the tour stop. While admiring her vocals, they hoped she keeps the new hairstyle forever.

Her Influence

One fan quoted a statement about Grande’s influence on pop culture, after the news of her hairstyle change went viral.

Criticism

A Twitter user seemed to have missed the memo altogether, as they complained that Grande’s regular ponytail hairstyle does not sit well with them.

Complaints

Another fan jokingly tweeted at the singer, complaining about her choice to leave out one of her favorite hits until the day after the tour stop. And making headlines for her hair the day before.

