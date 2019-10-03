Ariana Grande’s New Look Stirs Fans on Social Media

Ariana Grande’s hair evolution is shocking social media! The “Thank U, Next” singer shocked attendees on her Hamburg, Germany stop on the Sweetener in late September when she performed her set with her hair down, and extensions that went down past her waist.

While the singer has made the high ponytail her signature look, fans are always waiting for Grande to surprise them with new hairstyles. This time around, the long hair statement left fans with a lot to say about their favorite pop star.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Ariana’s iconic hairstyle change.

Making a statement

ariana performing with her hair down. that’s it that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/d1mUmk7Jif — 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚣 ♡ (@needyforwhytry) September 30, 2019

One fan shared photos of Grande’s fancy new ‘do and inspired massive response from other fans.

“Keep you hair like this so beautiful,” one fan responded, addressing the singer.

“I’m not really a fan or follow her at all but I’m just like o wow she’s pretty,” another fan said.

Freakout

the way i was jumping up and down like an idiot when i saw miss ponytail had her hair down for #SWTHamburg @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/PIO7nMV5to — Jente ♡ met Little Mix (@2gaga4grande) October 2, 2019

A fan at the concert shared a snippet of the tour stop and admitted to losing their mind when they noticed Ariana’s hairstyle change.

Praise

there is a reason why now everyone links high ponytails to ariana grande. that pony became a BRAND. her hair made HEADLINES. and stans out here still trying to convince us that ariana “has no impact & isn’t a main pop girl” — uǝq (@ringsofgod) October 2, 2019

Reflecting on Grande’s hair creating headlines online, one fan took the opportunity to call out the haters. With stories about her hair dominating the conversation, how dare they suggest she is not a pop queen.

Hoping it Stays

@ArianaGrande pls have your hair down for the december 13th show at the honda center! half of the show tied up and half of the show down por favor😌 pic.twitter.com/NQwMV2oZho — Wilmer (@whalemerr) October 2, 2019

One fan took the opportunity to tweet at Grande directly, giving her pointers on what hairstyle to use when the Sweetener tour returns to the U.S. in December.

Footage

Another follower showed fans a clearer clip of Grande singing at the tour stop. While admiring her vocals, they hoped she keeps the new hairstyle forever.

Her Influence

“The evolution of Ariana Grande’s hair is just as important as the evolution of life” lmfao i’ve never supported anything so much pic.twitter.com/WnRClMD7Nz — Katelyn Vallieres (@katelyn_leee) October 2, 2019

One fan quoted a statement about Grande’s influence on pop culture, after the news of her hairstyle change went viral.

Criticism

@ArianaGrande refuses to ever wear her hair down for whatever reason. Looking at her hairdo gives me a splitting migraine. — Tasha-Giavanna (@TashMahl) October 2, 2019

A Twitter user seemed to have missed the memo altogether, as they complained that Grande’s regular ponytail hairstyle does not sit well with them.

Complaints

@ArianaGrande girl i finally saw u and u have the audacity to perfom one of my og favs after my show? AND have your hair down on the one before mine? we need to talk. — erika misses ari (@needyerika) October 3, 2019

Another fan jokingly tweeted at the singer, complaining about her choice to leave out one of her favorite hits until the day after the tour stop. And making headlines for her hair the day before.