See the Ariana Grande Looks That Inspired Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Halloween Costume

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers got into the spirit of Halloween by channeling her inner Ariana Grande. The 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, an aspiring Instagram influencer, took to Instagram on Monday to show off her best attempt at transforming into the popular pop singer, which appears to be a combination of several iconic looks Grande has donned over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

Keenly captioning the images with seven ring emojis, an homage to Grande’s single “7 Rings,” Mathers pulled her hair back into Grande’s iconic high ponytail and wore a green and black flannel dress which she paired with over-the-knee black heeled boots.

The look appears to be partly inspired by an image of Grande that surfaced in June of 2018. At the time, the singer was spotted out and about in New York City with her then-fiancé Pete Davidson. For the outing, the singer wore a yellow sweatshirt dress that she paired with beige over-the-knee boots. Still wearing her famous ponytail, Grande also carried a lollipop.

Proving that summer 2018 was a big one for iconic looks, Mathers’ Halloween costume is also similar in appearance to an outfit Grande wore in August of that year. Again spotted in New York City, Grande wore a long black sweatshirt and over-the-knee black heeled boots.

Mathers’ costume was a hit among her nearly 2 million Instagram followers, the comments section of the post filling with dozens of comments.

“This is a whole mood,” one person wrote before asking, “Where’s the outfit from?”

“SIS YOU SLAYED IT!!” another praised.

“Killing the Ariana look!!” a third added.

“When I saw your story post from the other day I legit thought it was Ariana for a second,” another commented. “You rocked this costume.”

Mathers has certainly been enjoying the season. Along with posing at an apple orchard earlier in the month, she took to the social media platform just days before her big costume reveal to ask for a little inspiration.

“Happy friday everyone!! i hope you have a spooky weekend,” she captioned a snapshot of herself. “If you’re going to any halloween festivities comment what you’re being PLEASE! I need some inspo.”

Her fans had no fear chiming in, recommending a variety of possible options.

“I don’t Celebrate Halloween but you’d Look so beautiful as Sleeping Beauty,” one recommended.

“Harley Quinn would suit you,” another suggested.

Several more recommended donning her father’s persona of Slim Shady.