Ariana Grande Clashes With Piers Morgan on Twitter

Piers Morgan messed with the wrong pop star when he tried to shade Ariana Grande and girl group Little Mix on Twitter.

The “Thank U, Next” singer has some strong words for the television personality after he went on a tirade against the U.K. girl group and her mother, Joan Grande.

The drama started after Morgan posted a tweet criticizing art promoting Little Mix’s new album, LM5, calling the image a copy of a previous photo shoot done by the Dixie Chicks, as first reported by Variety.

Hey @LittleMix – when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

“Hey [Little Mix] – when are you going to admit you stole this idea from [Dixie Chicks]?,” he wrote on the message.

After that, Morgan went after them once again, blasting member Jesy Nelson for posting a picture of herself in her underwear. “Sultry? She looks ridiculous,” he wrote on social media. “Ask her to put some clothes on (if she has any…) & apologize for calling me a tw*t.”

In response to the offensive comments, Ariana’s mother Joan Grande came to the girl group’s defense before criticizing Morgan for his previous hateful comments toward talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Honestly what is wrong with you [Piers Morgan]? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for [The Ellen Show] yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. [Little Mix] today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And…well never mind.”

Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind //t.co/5WBOlL8t6O — Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018

The journalist quickly responded to Joan, calling DeGeneres a hypocrite, and criticizing both Little Mix and Ariana Grande for allegedly using their bodies to sell their music.

“Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion. Ellen’s a hypocrite – and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does…!” he wrote.

The comment brought a response from the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, during which she praised DeGeneres before defining her own sexuality and clapping back at the frequent women critic.

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. //t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

“Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next,” she wrote.

She later added: “also [Piers Morgan], i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it.”

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Grande ended the conversation by calling out Morgan on his own use of his “sexuality” to advertise his show, sharing a photo of him semi-nude in front of a fireplace.

when u do it it’s ok tho right? //t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

“When u do it it’s ok tho right?” she wrote.