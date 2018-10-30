Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Gives Update on Singer’s Condition After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande has had a turbulent few months, first suffering the loss of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September and splitting with fiancé Pete Davidson in October.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, offered an update on his sister, sharing that the singer is “doing well.”

“Ariana is doing well,” he said at Bette Midler’s Hulaween party on Monday night in New York City. “We just had game night together, the other night. It was me, Mommy, and Nona, and we just had a great time. Mommy won! It was Phase 10, Mommy won. But it’s good.”

Grande had previously told fans on Twitter that she had been using music to get through the difficult times, revealing that she has seemingly completed a new album in the past 2-3 months. The 25-year-old also announced that she would be embarking on a tour in support of her most recent album, Sweetener, which was released in August.

“She’s working really hard, you know, getting prepped for tour and another album,” Frankie said. “Like, it’s too much! Lots of stuff is going on.”

On Monday night, NBC aired its Wicked anniversary special, which featured Grande’s first performance since her split with Davidson. During the pre-taped broadcast, the star sang “The Wizard and I” from the musical, a song sung by the character Elphaba in the musical.

Frankie called his sister’s performance on the special “incredible,” noting, “If Ariana doesn’t play Elphaba, then I think there’s something seriously wrong with the world, you know? She’s perfect! Ariana is Elphaba! I mean, come on.”

Ahead of taping the special, Grande revealed that she almost backed out due to her anxiety.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” she captioned a photo of herself on her Instagram Story. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

In an interview with the BBC for a special airing on Nov. 1, Grande further opened up about her anxiety and encouraged those struggling to seek help.

“I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it’s just in your head and it’s just so crazy how powerful it is,” the “God Is a Woman” singer shared, via NME. “You have ups and downs and sometimes you’ll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety… and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days.”

“The most important thing is to remember that…everybody has this,” she continued. “Talk to your loved ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online. Reach out to each other.”

