Ariana Grande Blasted for Darker Skin Tone on ‘Vogue’ Cover

Ariana Grande was announced as Vogue‘s August cover star on Tuesday, with the singer appearing in the background of her dog Toulouse’s very first cover, which accompanied a candid and revealing interview in which the star touched on a variety of subjects.

The magazine’s cover photo sees Grande sitting on a beach wearing a black dress, a large black straw hat, her natural curly hair and her signature spray tan, which some people quickly began calling blackface on social media.

Several people began posting photos of Grande over the years to demonstrate the changes in her skin’s appearance.

Many of Grande’s fans jumped in to defend her, arguing that though the singer’s tan is fake, the result would be the same if she actually spent time in the sun due to her Italian heritage.

This is not the first time Grande has been accused of appropriating African American culture, as she has previously been criticized for her tan as well as her speech and her music.

