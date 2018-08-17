Charting Aretha Franklin’s Musical Magic in Movies

Aretha Franklin was a titan in the music industry, providing the soundtrack for the lives of millions of Americans. That includes some fictional Americans as well, since her songs were used in countless movies.

The Queen of Soul died Thursday at 76, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer and years of health problems. Her family confirmed the sad news, thanking fans and music stars for their condolences.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers,” Franklin’s family said. “We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

According to IMDb, Franklin’s songs have been featured in more than 200 movies and TV shows. Her recording of Otis Redding’s “Respect” has been in more than 60 shows and movies alone.

Scroll on for a look at 10 memorable uses of Franklin’s songs in movies.

“Think” – The Blues Brothers

Aretha Franklin’s most famous contribution to film is her small role in The Blues Brothers (1980). While on their mission from God, the duo meet Mrs. Murphy, who belts out “Think,” one of Franklin’s signature tunes. Franklin later reprised the role in the sequel Blues Brothers 2000.

“One Step Ahead” – Moonlight

One of the best recent uses of a Franklin song comes in the last part of Barry Jenkins’ mesmerizing Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight (2016). “One Step Ahead,” which plays inside Kevin’s (Andre Holland) restaurant, brilliantly contrasts the loud hip-hop music Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) plays in his car. The song was released as a single in 1965.

“I Say A Little Prayer” – My Best Friend’s Wedding

Franklin’s recording of “I Say A Little Prayer” has been used in several movies and shows. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and was first recorded by Dionne Warwick in 1967. Franklin’s version followed less than a year later in July 1968. The song was memorably used in the Julia Roberts romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997).

“Baby I Love You” – Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese is known for using a collage of pop music from the 1960s and 1970s in his films, and Goodfellas (1990) is no different. The crime classic includes Fanklin’s “Baby I Love You.” The song was originally released on the 1967 album Aretha Arrives.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” – Jumpin’ Jack Flash

The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” has been covered by hundreds of artists, but few had as much success as Franklin did with her 1986 cover. The performance was featured in Whoopi Goldberg’s 1986 movie of the same name. Notably, it also includes two Rolling Stones on the recording. Keith Richards played guitar and produced the track, while Ronnie Wood also played a guitar part.

“Save Me” – Coming Home

Hal Ashby’s Coming Home (1978), a controversial look at a Vietnam-era love triangle between Jane Fonda, Jon Voight and Bruce Dern, included Franklin’s “Save Me.” Considering the film’s subject, the song fits the film perfectly. The song was not released as a single, but is featured on Franklin’s most famous album, I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You.

“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natrual Woman” – The Big Chill

Lawrence Kasdan’s The Big Chill (1983) is known for its nostalgic soundtrack, with the songs playing as a group of characters reunite for a friend’s funeral. The film’s soundtrack includes Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” written by Carole King, Gerry Goffin and Jerry Wexler. King later recorded the song herself on her solo album Tapestry.

“Respect” – St. Elmo’s Fire

“Respect” makes a brief appearance in St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), when Kevin Dolenz (Andrew McCarthy) jams out to the song. “Respect” was also used in Mystic Pizza, More American Graffitti and Forrest Gump. The song was written by Otis Redding, but Franklin and Jerry Wexler made a few changes, turning it into a classic.

“Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves” – The First Wives Club

“Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves” appeared in The First Wives Club (1996), Just Like A Woman (1992), Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), High Heels and Low Lifes (2001) and other films. The song was a collaboration between Franklin and Eurythmics and was a hit in 1985. It appeared on Eurythmics’ Be Yourself Tonight and Franklin’s Who’s Zoomin’ Who?

“Amazing Grace”

The best-selling album of Franklin’s career is her ambitious 1972 live album Amazing Grace, which was recorded at a church in Watts, Los Angeles. Director Sydney Pollack and a crew also filmed the performances for a documentary to be released by Warner Bros. It never came to be.

In 2015, the film was set to be screened at festivals before Franklin put a stop to it. Footage from the legendary concerts prove that the film’s release would be a milestone. In addition to a trailer from 2015, there is also a clip of Franklin singing “Amazing Grace” on YouTube.