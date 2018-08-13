Aretha Franklin Flooded With Love and Support on Social Media

Music industry stars and celebrities are taking to Twitter to send well wishes Aretha Franklin‘s way after it was reported that she is “gravely ill” and surrounded by her family.

The 76-year-old soul music icon is reportedly surrounded by her family in Detroit, WDIV in Detroit reports. The Associated Press reports that she is “seriously ill.”

“I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release,” WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy tweeted Monday morning.

Later, Cassimy wrote that Franklin is alert and speaking. “Just got a chance to speak to Aretha Franklin. She is resting and surrounded by close friends and family,” he wrote.

Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and Ciara sent love and support Franklin’s way Monday morning.

“Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin,” Carey wrote alongside an old photo of Franklin.

“My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️” Elliott wrote after posting a tweet encouraging people to embrace music icons while they are still living.

“Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽” wrote Ciara.

“Praying for Aretha!!!!!!!” wrote Andy Cohen.

“Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin,” tweeted actress Jackée Harry.

“Just read the reports about Aretha Franklin. Reminds me of that time Re-Re blessed the White House with my favorite song of hers #GetWellQueen,” wrote sportscaster Jemele Hill.

TMZ reported that a source close to Franklin said that those close to her were told two weeks ago that “she could go any time” and that her weight had fallen to 85 lbs.

Another source told the news outlet that she has been battling cancer, a rumor that has existed for many years. Franklin has not previously addressed that rumor. “I am not going to even deal with that,” she told JET, PEOPLE reports.

Franklin was forced to cancel scheduled concerts in March and April of this year per doctor’s orders, including her gig at the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” Franklin’s management said in a statement at the time.

She released her most recent album, entitled A Brand New Me, in November 2017, months after she announced the she planned on retiring from music.

“I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it,” she told WDIV in February 2017, adding that she would still take the stage at “some select things.”

She returned to the stage in August 2017 for a performance at the Mann Center in Philadelphia and also sang at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Enduring Vision benefit gala in November.