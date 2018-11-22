Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Sends Aretha Franklin ‘Big Prayers’

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler recently let the world know that he is sending out “big prayers” for ailing legend Aretha Franklin.

TMZ caught up with the rock music icon and notified him that Franklin was “gravely ill,” which he was clearly surprised to hear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyler took the opportunity to send out a personal message to the R&B singer, telling her that she reaches “millions of people” with her “style” and “magic.”

He then added that he sent out “big payers” to her and “everyone” that has her on their minds.

As has been reported, Franklin was said to have been in failing health and hospitalized on Aug. 13. Some reports indicated that she wouldn’t live through the day.

New reports, however, indicate that she is now at home with her family and in better spirits while she recovers.

Tyler isn’t the only one sending out a message of support to Franklin, as many other celebrities and high-profile figures have taken to social media to send well-wishes to the singer.

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

“Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was,” tweeted singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow. “You are the queen and we love you.”

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

“There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin,” commented founding KISS guitarist and singer Paul Stanley. “Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible.”

Thinking of the Queen of Soul @ArethaFranklin & her loved ones this morning…she’s reportedly gravely ill & surrounded by her friends & family. @ChrisConnelly has the latest on her condition @GMA. — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 14, 2018

“Before we go to sleep, let’s offer a thought or a prayer, for [Aretha Franklin],” wrote TV personality and game show host Wayne Brady. “Truly one of the most magnificent voices and artists to grace us. Ever.”

We will never let you go ….. Song for the day: “ Never Let Me Go” by Aretha Franklin ❤️ Truly effortless perfection …..a dynamic and stunning voice . — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) August 14, 2018

At this time, Franklin’s family feel like she is getting well and will “pull through it.”