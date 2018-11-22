Celebrity

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Sends Aretha Franklin ‘Big Prayers’

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler recently let the world know that he is sending out “big prayers” for ailing legend Aretha Franklin.

TMZ caught up with the rock music icon and notified him that Franklin was “gravely ill,” which he was clearly surprised to hear.

Tyler took the opportunity to send out a personal message to the R&B singer, telling her that she reaches “millions of people” with her “style” and “magic.”

He then added that he sent out “big payers” to her and “everyone” that has her on their minds.

As has been reported, Franklin was said to have been in failing health and hospitalized on Aug. 13. Some reports indicated that she wouldn’t live through the day.

New reports, however, indicate that she is now at home with her family and in better spirits while she recovers.

Tyler isn’t the only one sending out a message of support to Franklin, as many other celebrities and high-profile figures have taken to social media to send well-wishes to the singer.

“Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was,” tweeted singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow. “You are the queen and we love you.”

“There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin,” commented founding KISS guitarist and singer Paul Stanley. “Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible.”

“Before we go to sleep, let’s offer a thought or a prayer, for [Aretha Franklin],” wrote TV personality and game show host Wayne Brady. “Truly one of the most magnificent voices and artists to grace us. Ever.”

At this time, Franklin’s family feel like she is getting well and will “pull through it.”

